UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 7 Steinhoff
* FY revenue growth of 33 pct to eur 13.1bn
* FY operating profit increased by 32 pct to eur 1.5bn
* FY revenue of household goods retail segment increased by 10 pct to eur 8.4bn, FY operating profit rose by 14 pct to eur 1.1bn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources