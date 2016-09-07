Sept 7 Sports Direct International Plc

* Keith Hellawell has been asked by board, which includes company's majority shareholder, Mike Ashley, to continue in his role as chairman

* Dr Hellawell had offered to step down over the weekend in light of shortcomings highlighted in the Working Practices Report report

* Will stay in his role in order to assist with making further improvements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)