Sept 6 Ardagh Group

* Intends to raise $1,565 million equivalent (USD/EUR) of debt financing through offering of senior secured toggle notes due 2023

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to fund redemption of existing 8.625% usd senior PIK notes due 2019 and 8.375% EUR senior PIK notes due 2019

* Estimate that we will achieve cost synergies of at least $50 million (or 45 million)

Source text: [bit.ly/2c8HF0w]