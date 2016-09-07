UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 7 Interparfums SA :
* H1 revenue is 162.3 million euros ($182.6 million) versus 147.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit group share is 13.0 million euros versus 13.9 million euros year ago
* H1 operating profit is 21.6 million euros versus 21.4 million euros a year ago
* In 2017 expects to be able to allocate a budget of nearly 100 million euros to marketing, advertising and point-of-sale merchandising Source text: bit.ly/2cn9Mc4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources