UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 7 Sports Direct International
* Mike Ashley has confirmed to board that it remains case that he has no current intention to take co private
* Underlying EBITDA in FY17 is expected to be in region of £300m
* EBITDA forecast is subject to group sales growth of at least 9%
* EBITDA forecast subject to group gross margin decline of no worse than 275 bps
* EBITDA forecast subject to increase in operating costs of no worse than 8%
* Hedging policy under review - remain unhedged at this stage on USD/GBP
* Key focus is to elevate our portfolio through acquisitions and relocations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources