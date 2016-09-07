Sept 7 Storebrand Asa
* Drew Holding Ltd ("Drew"), a company affiliated with Tor
Olav Troim, has on 6 September 2016 acquired a forward contract
for 500.000 shares in Storebrand
* This forward contract expires 4 Nov at price of NOK
35.9268/share
* Including the shares held directly by Drew, its total
exposure in Storebrand has increased from 9.500.000 to
10.000.000 shares, following this transaction
* Drew has, since September 2015, been represented in the
board of directors of Storebrand by Mr. Haakon R. Fure
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)