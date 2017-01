Sept 7 DTEK Finance BV :

* DTEK Energy transferred entire share capital of its Russian subsidiaries, Donskoy Anthracite JSC and Mine Office Obukhovskaya JSC, and certain receivables owed to group by Russian subsidiaries out of group to wholly owned unit of DTEK BV, the sole shareholder of DTEK Energy, for $400 million

* Says consideration shall be satisfied by transfer, release and discharge of $400 million of group indebtedness upon the completion of the deleveraging transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)