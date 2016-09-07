UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 7 Volkswagen AG
* Announces agreement with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile
* Signs intent for long-term development partnership with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile
* Starts talks with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile on founding new joint venture
* Goal is joint development of electric vehicles in China Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources