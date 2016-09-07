Sept 7 Lotto24 AG :

* Financing for break-even and further growth secured

* Has signed a loan agreement with Guenther Group for an amount of up to three-and-a-half million euros

* Loan gives company possibility to utilise favourable market situations for gaining new customers and thereby achieve further growth

* Loan gives company possibility to utilise favourable market situations for gaining new customers and thereby achieve further growth

* Does not expect to require any further funding until reaching break-even