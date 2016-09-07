Sept 7 Intracom Holdings SA :

* Says its IDE unit was awarded a 1.3 million euro ($1.46 million) contract by NATO

* Says contract is for equiping armored vehicles of the Lithuanian army

* Says will complete the project within 2017, contract for its WiSPR communications system

