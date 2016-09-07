Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 7 Intracom Holdings SA :
* Says its IDE unit was awarded a 1.3 million euro ($1.46 million) contract by NATO
* Says contract is for equiping armored vehicles of the Lithuanian army
* Says will complete the project within 2017, contract for its WiSPR communications system
Source text: bit.ly/2cji4n1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8895 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)