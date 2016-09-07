Sept 7 Noble Midstream Partners Lp :

* Noble Midstream Partners sees IPO of 12.5 million common units priced between $19.00 and $21.00 each

* Says its common units have been approved for listing on NYSE under the symbol "NBLX"

* Adds Bofa Merril Lynch,CitiGroup,Deutsche Bank Securities,DNB Markets,Mizuho Securities among list of underwriters to IPO Source text - bit.ly/2cB36JH Further company coverage: