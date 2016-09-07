MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 7 Rowan Companies Plc :
* On September 2, received notice of a termination for convenience from ConocoPhillips regarding Rowan Gorilla Vi
* Customer stated efficiency gains throughout its plug and abandonment program will result in early completion of program by year end 2016
* Says reduced its full-year 2016 capital expenditure guidance to a range of $140 million to $150 million
* Says 2017 capital expenditures are expected to decline to approximately $100 million
* Also reported one-well commitment from Perenco UK Limited for Rowan Gorilla VII at an undisclosed day rate below $100,000
* Is reducing its full-year 2016 contract drilling expense guidance to a range of $775 million to $785 million
* Expects to complete asset impairment evaluation which may result in non-cash pre-tax impairment charge in range of $35 -$45 million for Q3
* As of September 6, 2016, company had approximately $1.0 billion in cash and its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility remains undrawn
* Says charge for Q3 related to five of the company's older jack-up rigs
* ConocoPhillips contract provides for termination rate of $250,000 per day for remaining term of contract through March 2018 Source text bit.ly/2bTmx07 Further company coverage:
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked outrage but hit a roadblock late on Saturday when a federal judge said stranded travelers could stay in the country.