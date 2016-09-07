Sept 7 BioLine RX Ltd :

* Announces clinical research collaboration to investigate combination of BL-8040 with Atezolizumab in multiple oncology indications

* Genentech will sponsor and conduct several Phase 1b trials in multiple solid cancer indications.

* BioLine RX will sponsor and conduct a Phase 1b study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients

* BioLine RX Ltd says upon completion of studies, both parties will have option to expand collaboration to include a pivotal registration study

* BioLine RX Ltd says additional details of collaboration were not disclosed

* Bioline RX Ltd says phase 1b studies will evaluate clinical response, safety and tolerability of combination of therapies