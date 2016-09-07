MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 7 BioLine RX Ltd :
* Announces clinical research collaboration to investigate combination of BL-8040 with Atezolizumab in multiple oncology indications
* Genentech will sponsor and conduct several Phase 1b trials in multiple solid cancer indications.
* Under agreement, Genentech will sponsor and conduct several Phase 1b trials in multiple solid cancer indications
* BioLine RX will sponsor and conduct a Phase 1b study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients
* BioLine RX Ltd says upon completion of studies, both parties will have option to expand collaboration to include a pivotal registration study
* BioLine RX Ltd says additional details of collaboration were not disclosed
* Bioline RX Ltd says phase 1b studies will evaluate clinical response, safety and tolerability of combination of therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked outrage but hit a roadblock late on Saturday when a federal judge said stranded travelers could stay in the country.