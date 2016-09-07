Sept 7 SkyWest Inc

* Expect earnings growth for second half 2016 to be in low double-digit range compared to second half 2015, excluding unusual items

* Says expects to place 48 additional E175 aircraft into service by end of 2017

* Potential additional noise likely in execution of fleet optimization going forward in form of non-cash or cash charges on leased, owned fleet, related assets