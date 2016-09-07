MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 7 KGHM :
* Polish copper producer KGHM will consider further acquisitions only when profits at its current mining projects in Canada and Chile are "satisfactory" the company's chief executive officer said on Wednesday.
* The state-run, Poland-focused company tapped foreign markets for the first time in 2011 when it bought Canada's Quadra FNX for C$2.87 billion, the largest ever foreign acquisition by a Polish company.
* This year KGHM reported writedowns of $1.3 billion on its foreign assets due to falling metal prices, with the largest hit coming from Chilean copper mine Sierra Gorda. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked outrage but hit a roadblock late on Saturday when a federal judge said stranded travelers could stay in the country.