Sept 7 Renewable Energy Group Inc :

* Says redemption in full of $100 million Gulf Opportunity Zone (GOZone) bonds ahead of their 2033 maturity date

* Says company's subsidiary, REG Geismar, LLC, prepaid all amounts owing under its loan agreement with LPFA

* Says redemption was funded through a drawing on a letter of credit issued to bond trustee

* "we redeemed GOZone bonds prior to maturity with restricted cash to reduce our long-term debt"