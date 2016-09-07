Sept 7 Louisiana-Pacific Corp

* LP announces launch of debt offering

* Commenced an offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Pacific Corp says it has commenced an offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering,to repurchase and/or redeem and retire all its outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: