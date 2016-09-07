Sept 7 Federated National Holding Co:

* Currently anticipates to have losses totaling about $4.0 million, net of reinsurance, in connection with hurricane hermine - SEC Filing

* Monarch National Insurance Company's losses in connection to this hurricane are expected to be minimal

* Federated National Holding says it has reinsurance that covers $1.58 billion in excess of $18.45 million of covered losses