MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 7 Intermedia Partners L.P.:
* Intermedia Partners and Hemisphere Media announce proposed liquidity opportunity for Intermedia's limited partners
* Agreement regarding Intermedia's proposed plan to provide liquidity options to its limited partners with respect to securities of Hemisphere
* Leo Hindery and Peter Kern, co-managing partners of Intermedia will remain on board of directors of Hemisphere
* Upon closing, two designees of Searchlight will join Hemisphere's board of directors
* An independent committee of board of directors of Hemisphere reviewed and negotiated transaction on behalf of Hemisphere
* Transaction will not constitute change of control of Hemisphere for FCC or any other purposes as high vote B shares which remain in rollover SPV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked outrage but hit a roadblock late on Saturday when a federal judge said stranded travelers could stay in the country.