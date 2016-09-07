Sept 7 New York REIT Inc

* New York REIT issues a request for proposals for the management contract to operate the company

* Says existing management contract between co and New York Recovery Advisors LLC is terminable by company on December 26

* Company expects that any new management contract would take effect December 27, 2016

* Says no termination payment or fees due to arc upon termination of contract in accordance with its existing terms