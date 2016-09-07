Sept 7 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S :

* Swedish Match Cigars Holding AB had agreed to dispose of 13,000,000 shares of nominally 1 Danish crown each (aggregate nominal value of 13,000,000 Danish crowns ($1.97 million)) in company to certain institutional investors

* Swedish Match Cigars Holding AB thus holds 18.07 pct of total share capital and about 18.07 pct of total voting rights Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6147 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)