MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 7 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
* To up its rig count to 17 from 12 in the northern Spraberry/Wolfcamp in 2H 2016
* Expects to spend within cash flow in 2018 assuming oil price of about $55/barrel
* Says costs continue to decline despite more expensive completion techniques
* Says will look at picking up a couple of rigs in the Eagleford next year - Conf call
* Says will look to hedge more for 2017 - Conf call
* Says capex to rise in the future as company adds more rigs and gets more active - Conf call
* Says sees 15 percent growth rate through 2020 - Conf call
* Says service companies unlikely to get pricing power until 2018 Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked outrage but hit a roadblock late on Saturday when a federal judge said stranded travelers could stay in the country.