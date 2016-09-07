UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 7 Sports Direct International Plc :
* 18.98 pct of votes at AGM against resolution to re-elect Keith Hellawell as a director of company
* 79.34 pct of votes at AGM against resolution to commission independent review of co's human capital management strategy
* 52.99 pct of votes cast at AGM against independent resolution to re-elect Keith Hellawell as a director
* Disappointed to note resolution to re-elect chairman was not approved by a majority of co's independent shareholders
* Confirms that in accordance with UKLA listing rules independent resolution will be put to shareholders at general meeting
* Sports Direct chairman says should he not receive support of majority of independent shareholders at next year's AGM, will step down with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources