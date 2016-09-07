MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 7 Beats
* Beats(X )will be available this fall 2016 in black and white for $149.95
* Powerbeats(3) wireless will be available this fall 2016 in black, white, siren red, shock yellow and flash blue for $199.95
* Beats Solo(3) wireless headphones will be available for pre-order beginning sept 7th in gloss black, gloss white, gold, silver, rose gold and black for $299.95 Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked outrage but hit a roadblock late on Saturday when a federal judge said stranded travelers could stay in the country.