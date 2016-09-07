Sept 7 Kemet Corp

* On August 31, unit Kemet Electronics made decision to wind down operations of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kemet Foil Manufacturing, Llc

* Operations at KFM's Knoxville, Tennessee plant are expected to end as of October 31, 2016

* Action will result in a pre-tax charge during second fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2016 of $6.0 to $9.1 million

* Expects to achieve annual cost savings related to actions of approximately $2.5 to $3.0 million beginning in Q3 of fiscal year 2017