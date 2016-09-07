Sept 7 Western Refining Logistics Lp

* Western Refining Logistics announces transactions

* Entered into an agreement with WNR and St.Paul Park Refining Co. LLC

* Entered into an agreement to acquire certain terminalling, storage and other logistics assets for total consideration of $210 million

* WNRL expects to fund acquisition with a combination of proceeds from a public equity offering and revolver borrowings

* Acquisition will contribute to 15 percent annual distribution growth guidance through 2018

* Says successful syndication of $200 million increase in revolving credit facility to $500 million