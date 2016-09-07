Sept 7 Repros Therapeutics Inc

* Repros provides phase 2 results showing positive outcomes for oral Proellex in women with moderate to severe Endometriosis

* Subjects with moderate to severe Endometriosis experienced relief of menstrual pain

* Preparing to interact with FDA to discuss plans for late stage development of Proellex, phase 3 studies to treat women who struggle with painful menses