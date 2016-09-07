MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 7 Repros Therapeutics Inc
* Repros provides phase 2 results showing positive outcomes for oral Proellex in women with moderate to severe Endometriosis
* Subjects with moderate to severe Endometriosis experienced relief of menstrual pain
* Preparing to interact with FDA to discuss plans for late stage development of Proellex, phase 3 studies to treat women who struggle with painful menses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked outrage but hit a roadblock late on Saturday when a federal judge said stranded travelers could stay in the country.