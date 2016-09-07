Sept 7 Williams Companies Inc

* Williams announces organizational realignment to advance natural gas-focused strategy and drive value

* Company to consolidate from five to three operating areas by early 2017: Atlantic-Gulf, West and Northeast gathering & processing

* Says Williams' cost reduction initiatives to address realities of slower growth in key supply areas are on-track

* By early 2017 Williams will consolidate number of operating areas within company