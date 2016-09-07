Sept 7 Theravance Biopharma Inc

* Highlights positive results from pivotal phase 3 FULFIL study of the closed triple announced by GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva at ERS international congress

* GSK's regulatory submissions on track for closed triple in U.S. And Europe by end of 2016

* Entitled to receive 85 percent economic interest in closed triple royalties paid by GSK as part of agreement with Innoviva

* Statistically significant benefits in lung function, health-related quality of life and annual rate of exacerbations observed