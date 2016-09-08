BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries H1 profit rises
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
Sept 8 Innate Pharma SA :
* H1 revenue and other income amounting to 20.7 million euros ($23.28 million)(4.6 million euros for first half of 2015)
* H1 operating expenses amounting to 23.6 million euros (15.5 million euros for first half of 2015)
* H1 net loss 3.2 million euros versus loss of 8.0 million euros year ago
* Cash equivalents and financial assets for company amounted to 243.6 million euros as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8892 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions.
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 Divisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House.