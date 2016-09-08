Sept 8 Micro Focus International Plc :
* Proposed return of value to existing Micro Focus
shareholders
* Revenues in twelve months to April 30 2016 of $3.2 bln and
adjusted EBITDA of $658 mln, which includes $80 mln of costs
that will not transfer to Micro Focus
* This implies a total acquired EBITDA of $738 mln
* Transaction value of $8.8 bln, representing an effective
multiple of 11.4x adjusted EBITDA
* $400 mln return of value to Micro Focus shareholders to be
paid pre-completion
* Board of Micro Focus expects merger to enhance adjusted
earnings per share by first full financial year ending after
completion
