Sept 8 Spur Corporation Ltd :

* Group revenue for FY was 3.0 pct lower at R737.4 million

* Full-Year dividend per share up 6.1 pct to 140 cents

* FY HEPS up by 11.9 pct to 170.9 cents

* Plans to open at least 28 restaurants across all brands in South Africa in year ahead

* Closure of UK operations is expected to contribute to increased profitability in international operations