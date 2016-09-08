BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Sept 8 Oakbay Investments :
* 8.9pct of revenue from government business in the year ended Feb 29
* Fy group revenue increased by 7 pct to 2.62 billion rand (2015: 2.44 billion rand)
* Fy mining division contributed 1.17 billion rand of revenue and is group's largest division (44.5pct of revenue)
* Intend to reach out in coming weeks, to four banks over our closed South African Bank accounts, and implore them to reopen our accounts
* At optimum, a second drag line is now operational and a third is expected to come on-stream in q3 2016 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)