Sept 8 Storebrand Asa

* Midelfart Capital as has, on 7 sept 2016, entered into a TRS agreement relating to 500.000 shares in Storebrand

* The TRS agreement expires on 7 Dec 2016, with an exercise price of NOK 36.3557

* Midelfart's holding in Storebrand is 3 million shares and TRS agreements with exposure to 500,000 shares

* Midelfart has, since September 2015, been represented on the board of directors of Storebrand by Haakon Fure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: