Sept 8 Firstrand Ltd
* Impact of brexit to global financial markets, coupled with
heightened risk aversion it has brought about, has resulted in
ever tighter financial conditions globally
* This allied with increased economic uncertainty has pushed
global growth even lower than had been initially anticipated
* FY basic headline earnings per share 399.2 cents versus
381.4 cents year ago
* Low growth combined with weaker balance sheets of some
state-owned enterprises (soes) has added fiscal risk which is
likely to result in a sovereign downgrade by end of 2016
* Fy ordinary dividend per share 226.0 cents versus 210
cents year ago
* Group's nii increased 13% driven by ongoing growth in
advances (9%) and deposits (6%)
* Fu credit impairment ratio increased from 77 bps to 86
bps, which remains below group's through--cycle charge of 100 to
110 bps.
* Total operating expenses increased 11%
* Cost-To-Income ratio increased marginally to 51.1% (2015:
50.5%).
* Level of dividend payout should continue to be considered
within range of 1.8x to 2.2x
