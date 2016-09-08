Sept 8 Sanlam Ltd :
* Interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2016
* Six month normalised headline earnings per share down 7
pct
* Net result from financial services per share increased by
11 pct for six months ended June 30
* Six month net value of new covered business up 7 pct to
R702 million
* Six month net fund inflows of R22 billion compared to R7
billion in 2015
* Six month net new covered business margin of 2,44 pct
(2,66 pct in 2015)
* Six month new business volumes up 15 pct to R115 billion
* Return on group equity value per share for six months of
7,9 pct
* Six month normalised headline earnings per share(1) at
208,0 cents versus 224,2 cents previously
