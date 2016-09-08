Sept 8 Secure Income Reit Plc :

* Proposed 196 million stg acquisition of 55 Travelodge Hotel Investments and 140 million stg placing of ordinary shares

* Has agreed to acquire 55 hotels with a weighted average unexpired lease term of 27 years with upwards only RPI linked rent reviews throughout term, let to Travelodge Hotels Limited

* At a total cost of 196.2 million stg including purchase costs reflecting a yield of 7 pct

* Proposing a placing to institutional investors of up to 46.9 million new ordinary shares in company targeting gross proceeds of up to c.140 million stg

* Acquisition will be earnings accretive to company with travelodge portfolio expected to produce 13.7 million stg of rental income per annum initially