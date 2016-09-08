UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 8 Secure Income Reit Plc :
* Proposed 196 million stg acquisition of 55 Travelodge Hotel Investments and 140 million stg placing of ordinary shares
* Has agreed to acquire 55 hotels with a weighted average unexpired lease term of 27 years with upwards only RPI linked rent reviews throughout term, let to Travelodge Hotels Limited
* At a total cost of 196.2 million stg including purchase costs reflecting a yield of 7 pct
* Proposing a placing to institutional investors of up to 46.9 million new ordinary shares in company targeting gross proceeds of up to c.140 million stg
* Acquisition will be earnings accretive to company with travelodge portfolio expected to produce 13.7 million stg of rental income per annum initially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources