BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries H1 profit rises
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
Sept 8 Redx Pharma Plc :
* Says that Phil Tottey, chief financial officer, will be stepping down from board and leaving company on september 30 2016
* Says Andrew Booth, who is currently financial controller, will act as interim finance director pending a permanent appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions.
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 Divisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House.