Sept 8 Husqvarna Ab

* New financial targets and sustainability ambition presented at capital markets day

* Says targets between 3 and 5% annual net sales growth

* Says group aims to grow 1-2 percentage points higher than the annual long term market growth rate of 2 - 3%

* Says target excludes the Consumer Brands Division which will continue to have margin improvement as first priority

* Says targets to reach an operating margin of at least 10%

* Says targets an operating working capital in relation to net sales of a maximum 25%

* Says for consumer brands division, focus to turn around financial development, primarily by cost and efficiency measures combined with improved sales mix to reach a 5% operating margin by 2018, remains