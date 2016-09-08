Sept 8 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* Highlights of first two months of Q3 2016 include revenue in line with guiding provided during Q2 2016 presentation

* Says nRF52 yield issue resolved, normal yield level expected during Q4 2016

* Strengthened strategic position in wearables with Tier 1 design win in China

* Guiding for H2 offered during Q2 2016 presentation was revenue in range of $105 million - 120 million