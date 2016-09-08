UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 8 SCA AB :
* Skandia and Nordic Capital behind bid on SCA's forest division, the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN) reports on Thursday citing undisclosed sources
* Skandia's and Nordic Capital's bid for SCA's forestry division worth SEK 40-50 billion - DN
* Spokespersons at Skandia and Nordic Capital declined to comment to DN on the newspaper's report
* SCA said on Aug 24 that it plans to split the company into one hygiene and one forestry company
* DN reported on Aug 29, citing unnamed sources, that a bid for the forestry division that the SCA board did not want to accept had helped bring forward plans to present the split-up of the group For the original story (in Swedish) click here: bit.ly/2crmdnb Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources