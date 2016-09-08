Sept 8 Ford Motor Co
* Total cost of expanded field service action, which
includes costs associated with field service action announced on
August 4, is estimated to be about $640 million
* Total cost of expanded field service action will be
recorded in Q3 2016 adjusted pre-tax results
* With the expanded field service action, now expect 2016
total co adjusted pre-tax profit to be about $10.2 billion
* Continue to expect total co adjusted pre-tax profit in Q3
of 2016 to be about 10% of full-year 2016 results
* Says total cost of expanded field service action will be
incurred primarily by North America business unit
