Sept 8 Turbon AG :

* Consolidated turnover of the first half of 2016 was 50.3 million euros ($56.71 million), down 6.6 million euros on the previous year

* EBIT in the first half of the year was 3.9 million euros (previous year: 3.8 million euros) and consolidated net income 2.5 million euros after 2.4 million euros in the previous year

* For the remainder of 2016 sees now a reduced total turnover of not more than 101 million euros and a profit before tax of 6.6 million euros