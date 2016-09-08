Sept 8 Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Tokai Pharmaceuticals announces review of strategic
alternatives
* Tokai pharmaceuticals inc says board of directors has
initiated a review of strategic alternatives for company focused
on maximizing stockholder value
* Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc says as part of its review of
strategic alternatives, Tokai has engaged wedbush pacgrow as its
financial advisor
* Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc says in conjunction with this
process, company is continuing to assess best path forward for
its galeterone clinical trial program
* Says now anticipates all patients enrolled in ARMOR3-Sv
clinical trial will discontinue treatment by end of year
