UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 8 KP Inkaso WEC SA :
* Signs a debt collection agreement with an Ukraine-based producer of heating materials
* Under the contract will collect liabilities of the nominal value of 4.8 million zlotys ($1.3 million) from the Polish clients of the Ukraine-based firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8225 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources