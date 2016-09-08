UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 8 Lanson BCC SA :
* Reports H1 EBIT of 6.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income is 1.7 million euros versus loss of 1.3 million euros a year ago
* Group is not releasing any forecasts for the full year Source text: bit.ly/2bWLsAf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources