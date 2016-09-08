Sept 8 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Says its unit IUCT Empren will invest 75,000 euros ($84,450) in Pharmamel, reaching a stake of 9 percent in the company

* To convert a 75,000 euro shareholder loan to Recerca Clinica SL into shares

Source text: bit.ly/2c8HbGP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)