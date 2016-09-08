BRIEF-Workhorse Group prices public offering of 6.5 mln common shares at $3 per share
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Sept 8 HV Bancorp Inc
* Files For IPO Of 1.9 Mln Shares Of Common Stock At $10.00 Per Share - Sec filing
* HV Bancorp Inc says may sell up to 2.2 million shares of common stock because of demand or changes in market conditions
* Expect that common stock will be traded on nasdaq capital market under symbol "HVBC" upon conclusion of stock offering
* May offer for sale shares of common stock to public through "syndicated community offering" managed by Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP
* HV Bancorp says Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP underwriting to IPO
* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2cFDTLj
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.