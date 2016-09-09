Sept 9 Enl Commercial Ltd :

* HY ended June 2016 turnover of 2.73 billion rupees versus 2.61 billion rupees year ago

* Hy loss before taxation of 39.1 million rupees versus loss of 6.0 million rupees year ago

* Says negative impact of discontinued loss making businesses and one-off costs will not recur in 2017

* Says group is looking towards return to profitability for the coming year