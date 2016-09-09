Sept 9 Icap Plc

* ICAP Plc appoints ceo of ebs brokertec

* Seth Johnson, currently head of strategy at icap's global broking division, has been appointed ceo of ebs brokertec

* Seth takes over from Gil Mandelzis who, as announced on July 21 2016, has decided to leave ICAP